EOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

January 18, 2021 | About: NAS:EOSE -6.23%


Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of Eos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click [url="]here[/url] to participate in the action.



On January 14, 2021, Iceberg Research published a report entitled “Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery,” alleging among other things that Eos Energy has “failed technology and dubious customers.” Citing findings that “the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honor their contracts,” the report “estimate[s] that EOS’ equity is worth only $144M . . . which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B.”



On this news, Eos Energy stock price fell $3.85, or 13.55%, to close at $24.56 per share on January 14, 2021.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by [url="]filling+out+this+contact+form[/url]. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:


Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit [url="]www.bespc.com[/url]. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

