Vanessa Serrano Cuevas Acquires Shares by Donation

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced that Ms. Vanessa Serrano Cuevas obtained shares of the Company by donation, free of charge due to kinship by consanguinity, and consequently became a holder of 12% of the total outstanding shares.



Regarding this acquisition, Mr. José F. Serrano Segovia, Chairman of the Board, commented, “It is a privilege to welcome Ms. Serrano Cuevas as a shareholder and as she assumes our shared commitment to the growth and development of Grupo TMM.”

About Grupo TMM

Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company. Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company’s website at www.grupotmm.com. The site offers Spanish/English language options.