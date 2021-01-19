Exploration Success in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

[url="]Kosmos+Energy[/url] (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today an oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the Winterfell infrastructure-led exploration (“ILX”) well (Kosmos working interest 17.5%).Winterfell was designed to test a sub-salt Upper Miocene prospect located in Green Canyon Block 944. The well encountered approximately 26 meters (85 feet) of net oil pay in two intervals.Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s chairman and chief executive officer said: “We are pleased to have started the New Year with exploration success at Winterfell validating our proven basin exploration strategy, which is focused on low cost, short cycle, low carbon development solutions. The Winterfell well was funded by a portion of the proceeds from the partial sale of our frontier exploration portfolio. The well in Green Canyon Block 944 de-risks prospectivity in several neighboring blocks held by Kosmos, with approximately 100 million barrels of gross potential within Kosmos’ acreage position.”The Winterfell well is located in approximately 1,600 meters (5,300 feet) of water and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 7,000 meters (23,000 feet). An affiliate of Beacon Offshore Energy LLC is operator of the Winterfell well. Additional interest owners include Red Willow Offshore LLC, Ridgewood Monarch North LLC, CSL Exploration, LP, CL&F Offshore LLC, Houston Energy, L.P., Beacon Offshore Energy Exploration LLC, and Beacon Asset Holdings LLC. Kosmos will now work with partners on an appraisal plan and development options. The discovery is located within tie back distance to several existing and planned host facilities.The company also plans to drill the Zora ILX well in the Gulf of Mexico later in the year.Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2019 Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit [url="]www.kosmosenergy.com[/url].

