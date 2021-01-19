Empower Clinics Announces First Ever AGORACOM Video Q&A with Shareholders Submitting Questions for Direct Response by CEO Steven McAuley

With Empower Clinics Entering Growth Phase On Multiple Business Fronts, Chairman & CEO Steven McAuley Provides Shareholders With An Opportunity To Fully Participate In Company's First AGORACOM Video Q&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical clinics in USA and Canada, a telemedicine platform, and a leading medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens and developing novel COVID-19 testing protocols for CE, FDA EUA and Health Canada approval, is pleased to announce its first ever AGORACOM Video Q&A, which provides investors with the opportunity to submit questions for response by Chairman & CEO Steven McAuley.

Empower Clinics CEO Steven McAuley stated "With so much tremendous progress taking place for our company, as we head into what I expect to be our breakthrough and greatest year ever in 2021, I want to make sure shareholders have an opportunity to ask questions, receive answers directly from me and begin the process of regular engagement through our Verified Forum on AGORACOM. I am looking forward to engaging with shareholders and followers on the interview."

VIDEO Q&A DETAILS

Shareholders are able to submit questions by either:

Posting directly to the Empower Verified Forum on AGORACOM at https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics/forums/discussion and checking the "?" box

Posting on Twitter to both @EmpowerClinics and @Agoracom with the any of the following hashtags #empowerclinics_QA, #CBDTQA, #CBDT_QA

Questions must be posted by no later than Wednesday, January 20th, 5PM EST.

Empower anticipates the video Q&A to be released as early as Thursday evening or by Friday afternoon at the latest.

RECOMMENDED TOPICS

Given the acceleration in multiple initiatives over the past quarter, the Company wishes to provide investors with recommended topics for discussion, though the Q&A is open to all Company related topics:

KAI Medical Laboratory developments and progress

Canadian Clinic acquisition and roll out updates

The potential of advancing COVID testing opportunities in Canada

The advancement of U.S. based medical services though Sun Valley Health

The potential impact of Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL) application filing

Health Canada COVID-19 test applications and clinical trial validation support

The development of mental health and wellness initiatives

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

The Company looks forward to this engagement with shareholders and followers, but we remind everyone that Empower and its CEO Steven McAuley cannot respond to questions:

Related to the current share price or future share price performance

Related to undisclosed material information that would violate selective disclosure rules

Moreover, shareholders are asked to try to review questions already posted by fellow shareholders to avoid duplication.

Finally, in order to respect everyone's time, shareholders are asked to limit their questions to a maximum of three per submission. The Company will also endeavour to respond to questions offline in a timely manner after the interview has been published.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Dustin Klein

Director

[email protected]

720-352-1398

Investors:

Steven McAuley

CEO

[email protected]

604-789-2146

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's nationwide rollout and timing and results of such rollout; the Company expecting the acquisition will provide Empower with a growing accretive business, as well as, a winning business model with plans for immediate expansion across the Greater Toronto Area, the province of Ontario and then nationwide in very rapid succession; the Company's expectation for the costs of expansion; and the Company's plans to partner with large care facilities to provide para-medical clinics inside the physical location of the primary care facility and the results of such model. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company's products may not work as expected; that the Company may not be able to expand COVID-19 testing; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors beyond the Company's control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: EMPOWER CLINICS INC.

View source version on accesswire.com: