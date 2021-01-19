Iceland Extends Distribution Partnership with XPO Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has renewed its contract with frozen food retail leader Iceland Foods for warehousing and distribution services. XPO will implement a phased strategy to increase growth capacity for the British supermarket chain, with scalable initiatives for technology, labor optimization, fleet optimization and cost savings. The renewal extends XPO’s partnership with Iceland to more than a decade.



XPO’s distribution solution combines six Iceland warehouses with supplemental capacity at XPO shared-user sites, and additional logistics and transport support as needed for peak demand. XPO manages approximately 3,000 colleagues at Iceland distribution centers in Warrington, Deeside, Enfield, Livingston and two in Swindon. The companies co-developed a behavioral safety programme for site colleagues, resulting in consecutive annual improvements in safety performance, including 2020, during COVID-19.

“We’re delighted to take the next steps with XPO in positioning our supply chain for ongoing growth,” said Steve Pennington, supply chain director, Iceland Foods. “Together, we’re achieving measurable improvements in safety and operational excellence, while continuing to give Iceland customers the outstanding service they expect from us.”

Malcolm Wilson, XPO Logistics chief executive officer for Europe, said, “The teams at Iceland and XPO collaborate daily to make the most of the synergies in our combined network. We’re excited to use our technology and expertise to deliver the next level of results for Iceland through our greatest asset, our people.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,629 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

