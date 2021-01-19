  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Puxin's Chairman and CEO Completed Purchases of 3,478,542 Ordinary Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:NEW +0%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that Mr. Yunlong Sha, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, completed purchases of an aggregate of 3,478,542 ordinary shares of the Company from another shareholder of the Company during the period from January 3rd, 2020 to September 4th, 2020. Mr. Sha holds his confidence in the long-term potential and the sustainable growth of the Company.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW, "Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.

Contacts

Puxin Limited
Phone: +86-10-6269-8930
E-mail: [email protected]

Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxins-chairman-and-ceo-completed-purchases-of-3-478-542-ordinary-shares-301210526.html

SOURCE Puxin Limited


