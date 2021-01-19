  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:VRTS +1.59%

Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 8218508). A replay of the call will be available through February 9, 2021 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 8218508). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

Contact
Sean Rourke
(860) 263-4709
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-tuesday-february-2-2021-301210491.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners


