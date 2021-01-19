BBTV Holdings Sees Strong Growth in Music Content with 162 Billion views and 391 Million Unique Viewers

BBTV and VEVO are the top music video properties in audience size globally in terms of unique viewers2,3

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, today provides insights into the growth of the company's music content.





BBTV achieved 162 billion views across its music content globally, Sept LTM 2020 1 .

For the month of September 2020 , BBTV's music content achieved 391 million unique viewers 2 on par with top music video properties like VEVO with 455 million unique viewers 3 .

As of September 2020 , BBTV's recently launched music audio distribution has generated over 600 million streams 4 .

In 2019, industry global music revenues saw their fifth consecutive year of growth climbing to $20.2 billion 5. Globally in 2019, video accounted for 47% of global music streaming, with 77% of music listeners using YouTube monthly, according to IFPI Music Listening 20196.

BBTV provides music artists with a one stop suite of solutions to drive views and revenues including content discovery, enhanced distribution & monetization, as well BBTV's Plus Solutions including Content Management and Direct Advertising Sales, resulting in strong growth across BBTV's music content.

In 2019, industry global music revenues saw their fifth consecutive year of growth climbing to $20.2 billion5. Globally, in 2019, video accounted for 47% of global music streaming, with 77% of music listeners using YouTube monthly6. BBTV has capitalized on these industry tailwinds establishing itself as a leading player for artists looking for video and audio distribution, and monetization.

In September 2020, BBTV's music content achieved 391 million unique viewers2, on par with top music video properties like VEVO with 455 million unique viewers3. Across BBTV's library of content, BBTV has over 600 million unique viewers, which is larger than other top media companies UPROXX (522 million), VEVO (455 million), WarnerMedia (325 million), Disney (285 million), and Comcast NBC Universal (280 million)3. This is in addition to BBTV being the second largest video property, following only Google (1,138 million)3.

"With the democratization of music distribution, there is more music being released than ever before in recorded music history. As a result, artists are looking for ways to stand out amidst the clutter and BBTV's solutions across both video and audio provide them with the tools they need to enhance viewership, and revenue," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV.

In the US alone, revenue in the music streaming segment is projected to reach $23 billion this year, and expand to $33 billion by 2025, demonstrating its continued growth7. Capitalizing on this growth, BBTV recently launched a new offering that provides artists with solutions to further grow their revenues associated with their audio content across streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. BBTV has achieved over 600 million streams4 since launch.

Some of BBTV's notable Music partnerships include mtheory (Major Lazer), Future Classic (Flume, G Flip), Cinematic Music Group (Luh Kel, Yungeen Ace), 21 Savage, Lil Durk , and Lyrical Lemonade.

For more information visit bbtv.com and weareopposition.com .

Footnotes:

1 Based on Google Analytics September 2020 LTM 2BBTV unique viewers comparison is calculated based on (a) data from a custom Comscore "Top 12 Countries = September 2020 – Multi-Platform Report" for BBTV which included a breakdown of unique viewers across BBTV's verticals (including music) and (b) data from Comscore's standard "Top 12 Countries = September 2020 Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report". 3 Unique viewers comparison is based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore's standard "Top 12 Countries = September 2020 Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report" 4BBTV's Music Division's Music Distribution streaming data based on BBTV data via DSPs (Digital Service Provider) 5 Billboard, May 2020: IFPI Global Music Report 2020: https://www.billboard.com/index.php/articles/business/9370682/ifpi-global-report-2020-music-sales-paid-streaming-coronavirus-impact 6 IFPI Music Listening 2019 7 Statista, worldwide Music Streaming report: https://www.statista.com/outlook/209/100/music-streaming/worldwide

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = August 2020 Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is information that is not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and includes statements in this news release regarding strong growth across BBTV's music content, BBTV having established itself as a leading player for artists looking for video and audio distribution and monetization, BBTV being well positioned to capitalize on more music being released than ever before in recorded music history and provide increasing value to its growing roster of music artists and establishing itself as a leading player for artists looking for video and audio distribution and monetization, BBTV's solutions across both video and audio providing artists with the tools they need to enhance viewership and revenue, and future estimates of revenue in the music streaming segment in 2021 and 2025. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to assumptions regarding current trends in the music industry, the accuracy of third party forecasts and statistics on which we rely, the anticipated continuation of content consumption and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, that industry, music artists, influencers or viewers may not behave as anticipated or continue to use BBTV's services, that historical or previous results are not necessarily indicative of future results, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Dan Gamble

Head of PR & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1778 873 0422

Ashley Buck

PR and Corporate Communications Specialist

[email protected]

+17788751346

BBTV-C

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-holdings-sees-strong-growth-in-music-content-with-162-billion-views-and-391-million-unique-viewers-301210665.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.