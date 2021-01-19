The Real Brokerage Inc. Appoints Vikki Bartholomae to its Advisory Board

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF) ("Real"), a national, technology-powered real estate brokerage in the United States of America (U.S.), is pleased to announce that Vikki Bartholomae has joined Real's advisory board to provide guidance and support to Real's board of directors and management with a focus on industry and real estate agent relations. Real intends to nominate Vikki Bartholomae to its board of directors at its next annual meeting of shareholders, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

The successful real estate brokerage of the future will have a laser focus on putting its agents first.

"The successful real estate brokerage of the future will have a laser focus on putting its agents first by providing increased efficiency through state-of-the-art technology, an attractive compensation model that allows agents to increase their business revenue without increasing their brokerage fees, and financial opportunity through owning equity in the brokerage," said Bartholomae. "I am delighted to join the advisory board and look forward to contributing to Real because it is the first company I have found that has put all three of these elements in place while maintaining a culture of passion and excellence that is unmatched in the industry."

Bartholomae is a recognized leader in the real estate industry who previously served as chief of agent success at Side and president of eXp Realty, where she helped the company grow from 500 agents to 15,000 agents in three years. She also worked as team leader and agent throughout her career with Tarbell Realtors, Disney Vacation Development and Keller Williams. She has extensive experience coaching real estate agents.

"I'm excited to have Vikki serve on Real's advisory board. As a company that was built to serve and be owned by agents, Vikki's personality, experience and commitment to our agents' success will ensure that our agents' voice will be heard by our board of directors," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "I am honored that such an accomplished industry leader will be helping us build our company and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our agents."

Real also announced that its board of directors has created a Compensation Committee which will consist of Guy Gamzu (Chair), Laurence Rose and Tamir Poleg. Real's audit committee will now consist of Larry Klane (Chair), Tamir Poleg and Atul Malhotra Jr.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage in 22 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is on a mission to make agents' lives better, creating financial opportunities for agents through higher commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information:

For more details, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Lynda Radosevich

[email protected]

917-922-7020

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to the pace of Real's growth, Real's continued ability to attract and retain agents, Real's expectations regarding the overall U.S. home buying market and the outcome of matters pertaining to Real's next annual meeting of shareholders.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-brokerage-inc-appoints-vikki-bartholomae-to-its-advisory-board-301210543.html

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.