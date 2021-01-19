Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for February 25, 2021

PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021
HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results.
Webcast:
Date: February 25, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast: www.callon.com
Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200
