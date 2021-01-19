  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for February 25, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CPE +2.13%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results.

Webcast:

Date: February 25, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com
Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-february-25-2021-301210534.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)