HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results.

Webcast:

Date: February 25, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com

Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

[email protected]

(281) 589-5200

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-february-25-2021-301210534.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company