Broadridge Schedules Webcast And Investor Conference Call To Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results On February 2, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:BR +0.78%

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter and the six months ended December 31, 2020 of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 2, 2021, to discuss the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, and Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through February 16, 2020, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10150640 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 passcode: 10150640 for international callers.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:
Elsa Ballard
Investor Relations
(212) 973-6197

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-schedules-webcast-and-investor-conference-call-to-review-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-on-february-2-2021-301207818.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


