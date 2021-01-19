Mercantile Bank Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") announced today that on January 14, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on March 17, 2021, to holders of record as of March 5, 2021. The $0.29 cash dividend represents an increase of approximately 4 percent from the $0.28 regular cash dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We are very pleased that our ongoing strong financial position enabled us to continue our cash dividend program," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Although we faced various challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which still persist, we were able to reward shareholders with competitive dividend yields throughout 2020 and into 2021 as a result of our sustained financial strength. While we remain committed to providing our shareholders with a meaningful cash return, future dividend payments will be evaluated and adjusted as necessary to ensure our capital levels remain sufficient to meet capital management initiatives."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

