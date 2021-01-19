Alithya Joins Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council to Accelerate Progress in Medical Isotope Innovation and Automation

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation, and a trusted supplier to the nuclear industry for more than 30 years, has partnered with the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC) to support the Canadian isotope sector with its artificial intelligence, automation, and digital systems expertise.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at helping members of the CNIC and the broader Canadian isotope sector to increase the efficiency, ease, and safety of the isotope production, packaging and delivery processes to ensure Canada remains a global leader in this field," said Nigel Fonseca, Senior Vice President, Ontario & Western Canada at Alithya. "This commitment makes Alithya a great long-term delivery partner with Canada's isotope sector to push new boundaries with the research and development of new applications of isotopes for cancer treatments."

Alithya has been working on key projects within the Canadian nuclear isotope sector, providing engineering, design, testing, and simulation services for projects with many leading isotope companies. This work has included:

Engineering the pneumatic control system for the isotope delivery system at Bruce Power

Partnering with Isogen on the preliminary and detailed engineering phases for new isotope delivery systems

Designing simulation platforms for the verification and validation of various isotope delivery systems, and

Conducting reviews and providing oversight for vendor isotope production system designs to ensure compliance with Canadian nuclear software engineering standards.

The CNIC serves as a voice to safeguard the continued availability of isotopes by ensuring that our public policies in this arena are risk informed and science based and foster the health and well-being of Canadians. Leveraging Canada's existing physical and knowledge infrastructure to revitalize the domestic isotope supply chain will lead to new and innovative patient treatments and maintain Canada's role as a global leader in nuclear science and technology.

Medical isotope production represents one of the keyways in which nuclear science positively impacts Canadians, providing transformative and alternative cancer treatments while also generating clear economic and societal benefits. The clearest and widest-reaching benefits come from the enabling of life-saving medical treatments by providing medical isotopes for patient use.

"The CNIC was forged to create these types of interconnections between the broader manufacturing/advanced automation sector and Canadian isotope sector. By creating these partnerships, we are further enabling innovation within the Canadian isotope ecosystem and helping to ensure that Canada and the rest of the world have a reliable and stable supply of critical cancer-fighting isotopes, said James Scongack, Chair of the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council. "I would like to welcome Alithya as a new partner and look forward to working with them as part of this strong coalition."

In 2021, the CNIC is focused on bridging these public and private coalitions into demonstrable results for Canadians, searching for new life-saving cancer treatments. The CNIC will continue to promote public awareness about the use and benefits of medical/industrial isotopes and radiation technologies, and work with government stakeholders to ensure that the public policy landscape promotes innovation and supports the increased proliferation of medical and industrial isotope uses.



About the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council

The CNIC is a coalition of science, health care and nuclear sector organizations to ensure Canada remains a world leader in the production of life-saving isotopes by bringing awareness and supporting long-term policies at the domestic and international level that will save countless lives and support health-care innovation for decades to come. To learn more about the CNIC visit www.CanadianIsotopes.ca and follow us on, Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About Alithya and Its Engineering Practice

Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. The Company counts on 2,200 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Our highly skilled Engineers design control systems, develop software, and provide world-class information technology services. As a Software Design Service Provider, Alithya's expertise spans from the control room to the boardroom – from the design and development of safety systems and control systems to monitoring and HMI/SCADA systems, plant data historians, cyber security, and more recently machine learning and advanced AI.

