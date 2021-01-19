  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2707)  | Author's Website |

5 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Earnings

Amerco makes the list

January 19, 2021 | About: NSP -1.41% SSD +2.07% RHI +0.68% SNA +1.54% UHAL +0.68%

The following industrial companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Jan. 19, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Amerco

Amerco Inc.'s (UHAL) earnings per share have grown 2.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 30.44% margin of safety at $437.17 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 18.29. The share price has been as high as $487.32 and as low as $222.34 in the last year; it is currently 2.90% below its 52-week high and 112.81% above its 52-week low.

639865ad697affa419b7c9100dc61b30.png

The U.S. company, which provides rental trucks to household movers, has a market cap of $9.28 billion and an enterprise value of $12.87 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.30% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.18%.

Snap-on

The earnings per share of Snap-on Inc. (SNA) have climbed 11.90% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 32.07% margin of safety at $168.57 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 15.57. The share price has been as high as $183.23 and as low as $90.72 in the last year; it is currently 8% below its 52-week high and 85.81% above its 52-week low.

d03f76c6ea67735efa77def5b3f7abe6.png

The company, which provides premium tools and software for professional technicians, has a market cap of $9.14 billion and an enterprise value of $9.89 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.85% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.11% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc.'s (RHI) earnings per share have grown 10.30% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 21.37% margin of safety at $63.79 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $22.38. The share price has been as high as $67.23 and as low as $32.38 in the last year; it is currently 5.12% below its 52-week high and 97% above its 52-week low.

d8df08989fe0c683b4013858891266fe.png

The U.S. company, which operates in the business services industry, has a market cap of $16.66 billion and an enterprise value of $18.96 billion.

With a 1.08% stake, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.33% and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Simpson Manufacturing

The earnings per share of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) have climbed 19.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 15.53% margin of safety at $99.49 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 23.58 The share price has been as high as $104.35 and as low as $47.02 in the last year; it is currently 4.64% below its 52-week high and 11.59% above its 52-week low.

afe92f7aac3baa733fe8ef8e61a12510.png

The company, which manufactures wood construction products, has a market cap of $4.32 billion and an enterprise value of $4.13 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Rogers with 1.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Insperity

Insperity Inc.'s (NSP) earnings per share have climbed 50.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 24.12% margin of safety at $84.90 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $21.60. The share price has been as high as $95.78 and as low as $22.59 in the last year; it is currently 11.36% below its 52-week high and 275.83% above its 52-week low.

f6c942c0d356dd8b471909c35c456610.png

The company, which provides human resources and business solutions, has a market cap of $3.26 billion and an enterprise value of $3.28 billion.

With a 0.54% stake, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)