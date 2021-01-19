Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Stacy Nieuwoudt To Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) today announced the appointment of Stacy Durbin Nieuwoudt to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Nieuwoudt will serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees as an independent director. In connection with her appointment, the Company's Board of Directors has increased the size of the Company's Board of Directors from five to six members.

"We are pleased to welcome Stacy to the ICD Board," said Anthony Gallegos, president and chief executive officer of ICD. "Stacy's deep investment experience in energy and industrial companies and knowledge of capital markets will be invaluable to ICD as we navigate the COVID-19 recovery. I welcome her perspective and contribution."

Mr. Daniel McNease, Chairman of the Board of ICD, reiterated, "We are excited to welcome Stacy to our Board. We all look forward to working closely with her and believe her oilfield and industrials investment experience will be an invaluable asset to us."

Ms. Nieuwoudt most recently served as a Senior Industrial and Energy Analyst for Aptigon Capital from 2017 to 2019 and as a Senior Energy Analyst for Surveyor Capital from 2010 to 2017. Aptigon and Surveyor Capital are both fundamental equity divisions of Citadel. Previously, she held various research and analyst positions with Crosslink Capital, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Securities, Encap Investments and Simmons & Company.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

