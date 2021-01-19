  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Dover Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:DOV +0.92%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Central time (7:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Later that morning, Dover will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss these results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1 (866) 882-5865 (domestic) or 1 (678) 894-3017 (international), reservation number 5898048. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Dover teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at dovercorporation.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central time, January 28, until 10:59 p.m. Central time, February 18, by dialing 1 (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or 1 (404) 537-3406 (international). The access code is 5898048. Additionally, a replay link of the webcast will be archived on Dover's website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk
Vice President – Corporate Development
and Investor Relations
(630) 743-5131
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President – Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-301210348.html

SOURCE Dover


