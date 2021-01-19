  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Comerica Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMA -1.13%

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the fourth quarter 2020 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE:

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021



TIME:

7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:

(800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261

(Event ID No. 8597162)



WEBCAST / PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.



REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301210756.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


