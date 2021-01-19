  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2468) 

A Trio of Stock Picks With a Low Shiller Price-Earnings Ratio

Volkswagen AG tops the list

January 19, 2021 | About: VWAGY -0.2% IX -0.31% TECK +5.18%

Choosing stocks with compelling Shiller price-earnings ratios enhances the likelihood of identifying value opportunities, in my opinion. Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks, as their Shiller price-earnings ratios are standing below the S&P 500 Index's historical average of 16.78 as of Friday, Jan. 15.

Volkswagen AG

The first company under consideration is Volkswagen AG (VWAGY), a German car manufacturer.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 7.05, which is the result of a share price of $20.15 as of Jan. 15 and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of $2.86 as of the most recent quarter. The industry has a median of 15.43 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The share price has risen by 1.31% over the past year for a market capitalization of $101.01 billion and a 52-week range of $10.60 to $21.50.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

As of January, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight on Wall Street with an average target price of $87.14 per share.

ORIX Corp

The second company under consideration is ORIX Corp (NYSE:IX), a Japanese provider of a broad range of financial services to clients in Japan and internationally.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 10.33. The ratio is the result of a share price of $86.46 as of Jan. 15 and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of $8.37 as of the most recent quarter. The industry has a median of 10.16 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The share price has risen by 1.53% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $21.17 billion and a 52-week range of $52.65 to $89.21.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of January, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $44.54 per share.

Teck Resources Ltd

The third company under consideration is Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK), a Vancouver, Canada-based global industrial metals and mining company.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 15.45. The ratio is the result of a share price of $19.63 as of Jan. 15 and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of nearly $1.30 as of the most recent quarter. The industry has a median of 23.09 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The share price has risen by 23.77% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a 52-week range of $5.60 to $20.43.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of January, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $21.19 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)