1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CEO and President Christopher G Mccann Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO and President of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher G Mccann (insider trades) sold 35,700 shares of FLWS on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $29.34 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a U.S. based provider of gourmet food and gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc has a market cap of $1.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.370000 with a P/E ratio of 31.31 and P/S ratio of 1.26. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated 1-800-Flowers.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $26.14. The price of the stock has increased by 16.18% since.

