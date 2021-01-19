Longleaf Partners Comments on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) (35%, 2.11%; 39%, 1.74%), the global hotel company, was another top performer for the year, even as system-wide revenue per available room (REVPAR) was down 70% year-over-year in the face of COVID. The company is well positioned to weather the storm, with over three years of liquidity at the current rate of intra-pandemic cash burn. We expect the business to return to profitability in 2021 as vaccines help drive a recovery in global travel. Hyatt's global number of rooms increased by a net 4% this year, and 2021 and '22 should see even stronger growth with a strong pipeline of ongoing construction. When the transaction market for hotels recovers, Hyatt plans to resume selling over $1 billion of its owned properties. The company's value primarily comes from its franchise fee revenues, a less cyclical and high-margin annuity on the long-term growth in global luxury travel. CEO Mark Hoplamazian and the management team performed admirably this year to navigate the industry's extraordinary challenges.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.