Longleaf Partners Comments on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H ) (35%, 2.11%; 39%, 1.74%), the global hotel company, was another top performer for the year, even as system-wide revenue per available room (REVPAR) was down 70% year-over-year in the face of COVID. The company is well positioned to weather the storm, with over three years of liquidity at the current rate of intra-pandemic cash burn. We expect the business to return to profitability in 2021 as vaccines help drive a recovery in global travel. Hyatt's global number of rooms increased by a net 4% this year, and 2021 and '22 should see even stronger growth with a strong pipeline of ongoing construction. When the transaction market for hotels recovers, Hyatt plans to resume selling over $1 billion of its owned properties. The company's value primarily comes from its franchise fee revenues, a less cyclical and high-margin annuity on the long-term growth in global luxury travel. CEO Mark Hoplamazian and the management team performed admirably this year to navigate the industry's extraordinary challenges.