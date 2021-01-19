  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Longleaf Partners Comments on Hyatt Hotels

January 19, 2021 | About: H +2.07%
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) (35%, 2.11%; 39%, 1.74%), the global hotel company, was another top performer for the year, even as system-wide revenue per available room (REVPAR) was down 70% year-over-year in the face of COVID. The company is well positioned to weather the storm, with over three years of liquidity at the current rate of intra-pandemic cash burn. We expect the business to return to profitability in 2021 as vaccines help drive a recovery in global travel. Hyatt's global number of rooms increased by a net 4% this year, and 2021 and '22 should see even stronger growth with a strong pipeline of ongoing construction. When the transaction market for hotels recovers, Hyatt plans to resume selling over $1 billion of its owned properties. The company's value primarily comes from its franchise fee revenues, a less cyclical and high-margin annuity on the long-term growth in global luxury travel. CEO Mark Hoplamazian and the management team performed admirably this year to navigate the industry's extraordinary challenges.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

