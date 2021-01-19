  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Longleaf Partners Comments on MGM Resorts

Guru stock highlight

January 19, 2021 | About: MGM +3.32%
MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) (54%, 2.10%; 46%, 2.32%), the casino and online gaming company, quickly became a top contributor for the year after we initiated the position in the third quarter. 3Q EBITDA came in moderately above breakeven, a strong improvement from the COVID lockdown-impacted second quarter. MGM's regional casinos performed very well, while flight restrictions caused its Las Vegas properties to lag. More importantly, CEO William Hornbuckle finished implementing $450 million of necessary recurring annual cost savings, which should result in a 15% increase in pretax earnings once post-vaccine leisure travel resumes and MGM revenues normalize. The stock remains cheap against this post-reopening earnings power. BetMGM, the company's new online gaming and sports-betting app, is on track for over $150 million revenues this year and growing very quickly in a market with enormous potential. Comparable pure-play digital gaming businesses trade for extremely high multiples today, and BetMGM has a sustainably superior economic model due to its lower customer acquisition costs.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

