Longleaf Partners Comments on MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts ( NYSE:MGM ) (54%, 2.10%; 46%, 2.32%), the casino and online gaming company, quickly became a top contributor for the year after we initiated the position in the third quarter. 3Q EBITDA came in moderately above breakeven, a strong improvement from the COVID lockdown-impacted second quarter. MGM's regional casinos performed very well, while flight restrictions caused its Las Vegas properties to lag. More importantly, CEO William Hornbuckle finished implementing $450 million of necessary recurring annual cost savings, which should result in a 15% increase in pretax earnings once post-vaccine leisure travel resumes and MGM revenues normalize. The stock remains cheap against this post-reopening earnings power. BetMGM, the company's new online gaming and sports-betting app, is on track for over $150 million revenues this year and growing very quickly in a market with enormous potential. Comparable pure-play digital gaming businesses trade for extremely high multiples today, and BetMGM has a sustainably superior economic model due to its lower customer acquisition costs.