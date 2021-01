Longleaf Partners Comments on General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) (-2%, 0.17%; 74%, 3.56%), the Aviation, Healthcare and Power conglomerate, was the top contributor in the fourth quarter, taking its YTD performance into slightly positive territory after a very difficult first half. The company's crown jewel Aviation business sells and maintains commercial and military jet engines. With air travel frozen, this year's second quarter was its worst in over a century of operating history with a $680 million operating loss. 3Q revenues improved sequentially as some flights resumed but still declined 39% year-over-year. Yet GE Aviation earned a remarkable $356 million in the third quarter due to extreme cost discipline. With fewer expenses, the same world-class competitive position and favorable long-term air-travel growth prospects, Aviation should keep improving incrementally with the potential to emerge stronger than ever within several years. GE Healthcare revenues, excluding non-recurring ventilator sales for COVID treatment, also improved 3% year-over-year in an encouraging performance. GE also took steps to give back in 2020 by working to help develop thousands of ventilators to aid coronavirus patients. The stock has roughly doubled from its March low as business results improved, in large part due to CEO Larry Culp's excellent management. Please stay tuned for the next episode of the Price-to-Value Podcast in which Vice-Chairman Staley Cates interviews Larry Culp on Lean manufacturing, GE's culture, navigating COVID and his outlook for the business. The episode will air in January and will be available on our website at https://southeasternasset.com/podcasts/, as well as all major podcast streaming platforms.