  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3114) 

Longleaf Partners Comments on CNH Industrial

Guru stock highlight

January 19, 2021 | About: CNHI +2.29%
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) (15%, 0.76%; 63%, 3.24%), one of the world's largest agriculture machinery manufacturers, was another top contributor for the quarter, taking it into positive territory for the year. CNH started off the year with the worse-than-expected first quarter results caused by COVID-related demand disruption and production shutdowns starting in March. Margins across all segments were down primarily due to operating deleverage and cash flows deteriorating as sales and EBITDA collapsed, exacerbating the working capital drain. However, CNH showed strong sequential improvements, posting strong 2Q and 3Q results which far exceeded market consensus and management's initial conservative outlook. During the last quarter, industrial sales grew 4% year-over-year, compared to the market expectation of a 15% decline. The Agricultural Equipment business, which represents the majority of our appraisal value, showed its resiliency by posting a constant currency growth of 14% year-over-year. Despite the initial concerns on inventory buildup, CNH made significant progress by lowering its channel inventory by 35% in the quarter. Additionally, the order book grew double-digits, ending the year in a position of strength. Free cash flow has improved significantly from US$-1.5 billion in 1Q to US$1 billion in 3Q, driven by end market demand recovery, working capital reduction and prudent cash preservation measures. The company recently issued notes at very favorable rates, ensuring it has ample liquidity. We welcome the appointment of Scott Wine as CEO. He joins from Polaris, where he had a strong track record of compounding shareholder returns and encouraging employee ownership. CNH publicly reiterated Wine's commitment to delivering on the previously-announced split of the business into a pureplay Ag/Construction company and a commercial vehicle/powertrain company.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)