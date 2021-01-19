  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Longleaf Partners Comments on Raytheon Technologies

Guru stock highlight

January 19, 2021 | About: RTX +0.19%
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) (-32%, -1.95%; --, --), the commercial aerospace business that spun out of United Technologies, detracted for the year. We exited the name in the second quarter after it was spun out from UTX, as we believed that the aerospace business was changed for the worse and we already had a superior business in that industry at GE (which went onto be a stronger subsequent performer in the second half of the year). The now more important defense business was not one we were as comfortable with for multiple reasons – especially given social concerns around the missile business and some of its key customers. Additionally, we felt the solid management team did not have enough ways to go on offense.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

