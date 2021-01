Longleaf Partners Comments on Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX ) (-32%, -1.95%; --, --), the commercial aerospace business that spun out of United Technologies, detracted for the year. We exited the name in the second quarter after it was spun out from UTX, as we believed that the aerospace business was changed for the worse and we already had a superior business in that industry at GE (which went onto be a stronger subsequent performer in the second half of the year). The now more important defense business was not one we were as comfortable with for multiple reasons – especially given social concerns around the missile business and some of its key customers. Additionally, we felt the solid management team did not have enough ways to go on offense.