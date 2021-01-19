Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volati

Investment company Reitz Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, AT&T Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ABBV, ALB, CAH, TSLA,

ABBV, ALB, CAH, TSLA, Added Positions: JPST, MINT, VIG, FPE, SCHA, SCHM, PGX, AAPL, DIS, NEM, VOO, MSFT, APO, DAL,

JPST, MINT, VIG, FPE, SCHA, SCHM, PGX, AAPL, DIS, NEM, VOO, MSFT, APO, DAL, Reduced Positions: SCHG, BND, SCHH, CHI, DOW, AMZN, DUK, TOTL, CORP, HYMB, UPS, FTEC, RTX, SCHX, SCHE, CWB,

SCHG, BND, SCHH, CHI, DOW, AMZN, DUK, TOTL, CORP, HYMB, UPS, FTEC, RTX, SCHX, SCHE, CWB, Sold Out: BSCM, SPLV, T, BP,

For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 198,181 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,317 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 130,999 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 115,727 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 78,420 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $183.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 104,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.262000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 163,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.531700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 19,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.