Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Evolent Health Inc, Terex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 621 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, MU, BK, COF, EDU, VIA, USMV, VTEB, VXF, ALXN, Y, ALNY, AMX, AIG, AMT, BLL, BTI, BF.B, CSX, KMX, LNG, CME, CINF, CTXS, CL, CPRT, DE, D, ENTG, GPC, DANOY, HAS, WELL, JBHT, JKHY, KLAC, KMB, LEG, LOW, MCO, NEU, NVO, PRGO, PII, STL, DGX, KKPNY, RYAAY, SIEGY, SPG, SWKS, LUV, STT, TPX, VTR, VNO, VMC, WAB, YUM, L, AHKSY, AWI, ESLOY, EADSY, SGT, KYCCF, SMECF, ENLAY, SHECY, RBGLY, CABGY, CHTR, ST, PDRDY, LYB, SAFRY, GMAB, TRUMY, SGIOY, POST, ALSN, WFCPN.PFD, MC, FWONK, SYF, CFG, CDK, AXTA, GDDY, BKI, KHC, LNSTY, BGNE, LW, CARG, DOW, BEPC, PLTR, ACWX, FNDE, SPDW,

TLT, SPTL, SPY, VT, IEFA, NOBL, IWD, SPMD, EVH, AAPL, AMZN, DTH, VNQ, SCHX, GSLC, MSFT, VTIP, GOOG, FDX, SHM, NEE, ILMN, PBP, JD, ASRT, BSCL, TXN, TSLA, DWX, GOOGL, XLK, OTIS, IBB, VMBS, IYR, JNK, VCSH, KAR, MTB, ACN, ADI, BDX, CVS, CSCO, EMR, EXPE, GE, GPN, HSBC, HD, ISRG, USFD, MMC, SPGI, RCL, SNY, SYK, VLO, VZ, ULTA, PLD, MOS, NCLH, Sold Out: TEX, IEF, FSK, PRLB, DNKN, RYT, ABMD, TEL, TRNO, RP, TRGP, HQY, GWRE, BKCC, DSL, PGEN, GRUB, AVAV, SFBS, SNCR, ALRM, BE, WORK, EFO, FXI, GXC, HEDJ, IXP, LTPZ, MOAT, PSCT, VGLT, XLP, XLV, SJR, AEG, BP, BNS, BCS, BLKB, CHA, XEC, DLB, ORAN, KRG, SR, MFC, NATI, ROLL, RY, FOF, SNA, SON, TROW, TFX, TU, UN, UTL, VRNT, WASH, XEL, WTKWY, SMFG, ADX, PEO,

For the details of Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lenox+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 474,450 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 259,945 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 904,458 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 833,310 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) - 955,430 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $174.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48. The stock is now traded at around $113.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.28%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 103.51%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 109.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.233300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 211.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77.