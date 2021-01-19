Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Magna International Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Vontier Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Addenda Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Magna International Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Vontier Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Nutrien, BRP Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, GRP.U, CIXX, CAE, PUK, SSRM, LSPD,

SPY, GRP.U, CIXX, CAE, PUK, SSRM, LSPD, Added Positions: WPM, MGA, SHOP, AEM, TD, BNS, WCN, HON, RY, UPS, PNC, CM, CNI, FTV, RCI, MFC, ENB, STT, JPM, TRP, CP, FTS, QSR, GIB, OTEX, DSGX, SJR, CIGI, KGC, TU, BPY, BMO,

WPM, MGA, SHOP, AEM, TD, BNS, WCN, HON, RY, UPS, PNC, CM, CNI, FTV, RCI, MFC, ENB, STT, JPM, TRP, CP, FTS, QSR, GIB, OTEX, DSGX, SJR, CIGI, KGC, TU, BPY, BMO, Reduced Positions: PBA, BAM, BCE, TMO, SU, AAPL, CNQ, ADBE, UNH, FNV, DHR, UNP, BLL, V, MSFT, NTR, IWM, MIDD, DIS, WAB, DOOO, GOOG, ELAN, BKNG, PEP, NKE, IFF, GPN, FISV, DISCA, CTSH, CVS, BDX, APH, STE, HSIC, COO,

PBA, BAM, BCE, TMO, SU, AAPL, CNQ, ADBE, UNH, FNV, DHR, UNP, BLL, V, MSFT, NTR, IWM, MIDD, DIS, WAB, DOOO, GOOG, ELAN, BKNG, PEP, NKE, IFF, GPN, FISV, DISCA, CTSH, CVS, BDX, APH, STE, HSIC, COO, Sold Out: VNT, CVE,

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,858,356 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,187,990 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,248,110 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,525,400 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 65,908 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.50%

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $62.16, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $31.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 2673.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 577,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 314.94%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 269,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 277,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.71.