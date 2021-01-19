BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ConocoPhillips, Unilever NV, Mueller Water Products,

Spring House, PA, based Investment company BLB&B Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells ConocoPhillips, Unilever NV, Mueller Water Products,, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHG, VMBS, IWP, BLV, UL, SRPT, VBK, WAT, VIA, AVGO, SQ, XLI, VIG, VFH, VOE, XLE, TSLA, IWO, IWF, IHI, FBHS, BX, TD, KWR, LOW, KEY, HUBB, CLX, AMAT, AB, AFL, AGNC,

VEA, VWO, SCHM, AGG, VUG, IJR, VTV, MSFT, EMB, JNJ, SHW, MMM, MCD, LQD, AAPL, ITOT, AMZN, PG, BRK.B, JPM, GOOGL, BNDX, BSV, IVV, JNK, APD, AMT, ADP, SPSB, MRK, WM, V, LLY, CMCSA, INTC, NEE, TXN, ECL, IBM, TSN, UNP, DIS, BIV, CVS, DHR, SPGI, NVDA, SYK, VB, VEU, BLK, CSX, COST, DHI, PEP, ADBE, AZN, HD, PNC, VZ, PM, ABBV, ZTS, QQQ, ABT, ALL, BAC, BDX, CI, ITW, VFC, FB, GOOG, T, MO, AMGN, BK, CAT, KO, EMR, EXC, XOM, GIS, KMB, LMT, MS, NFLX, NOC, ORCL, PPG, PEG, SBUX, TFX, UVSP, ET, VPV, DG, ESGU, IJH, NLY, BIIB, CMI, DLR, EW, EA, K, MDT, NKE, NVS, PAYX, UPS, WMT, DNP, MA, TWO, DFP, VXUS, Reduced Positions: SPY, COP, IONS, GLW, QCOM, TGT, FCX, PPL, IEMG, CNP, MWA, RDS.A, JPST, BMY, HON, LIN, JCI, MAS, ENB, DUK, KMI, CL, CSCO, RTX, WFC, CMS, SPIB, WDC, WTRG, BP, VNQ, TXT, ZBH, WEC, WMB, WY, SLB, SO, TRV, STT, SYY, J, AEP, AXP, SCHA, CPB, CVX, CBSH, EMN, ETN, FSS, F, GE, TT, NUV, IWR, IGSB, USA, CTVA, DOW, MDY, GM, IR, NSC, GSK, ACN, AEE, AMP, BAX, BRKR, CAG, D, DD, CEF, HSY, HPQ, MDLZ, CB, NTR, SJI, SWK, TMO,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,119,020 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,240,918 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 658,759 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,081,137 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 336,974 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $127.218000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.49. The stock is now traded at around $93.579600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,081,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 234,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 529.35%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 28,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 568.74%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 170,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 494.32%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $735.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.27.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.24.