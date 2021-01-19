  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Unison Advisors LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, B

January 19, 2021 | About: FNDF +0.36% VGSH +0.01% VCSH -0.01% VMBS -0.01% FNHC -1.71% UIHC +1.22% FNDE +0.91% TSPA +0% SUPN -0.84% MCS +2.32% I +0%

Investment company Unison Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Telefonica Brasil SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Unison Advisors LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unison Advisors LLC
  1. ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 650,766 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 68,118 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 75,891 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.85%
  4. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 52,246 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  5. CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 143,899 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1267.99%
New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.093900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 132,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (TSPA)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 111,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marcus Corp (MCS)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marcus Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $42.71, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $43.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $27.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan by 1267.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.651100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 143,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 256.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 449.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 452.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FedNat Holding Co (FNHC)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in FedNat Holding Co by 82.77%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $218.51.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.97.

Sold Out: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.68.

Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $50.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Unison Advisors LLC. Also check out:

