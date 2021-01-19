Unison Advisors LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, B

Investment company Unison Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Telefonica Brasil SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Unison Advisors LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, TSPA, IMKTA, MCS, SUPN, APOG, KBAL, RMR, EBF, VEC, PINC, SCS, KAR, MAN, KNL, CVI, AYI, ASIX, GIII, PK, SNDR, BWA, BBSI, HFC, PPC, CXW, VNQ, EMB, ALK, DDS, RGA, USHY, CPRI, EWBC, PPBI, MHK, GBX, VIACA, AGO, FL, UTHR, DVYE, SAVE, CPS, SANM, AAPL, CSTE,

FNDE, TSPA, IMKTA, MCS, SUPN, APOG, KBAL, RMR, EBF, VEC, PINC, SCS, KAR, MAN, KNL, CVI, AYI, ASIX, GIII, PK, SNDR, BWA, BBSI, HFC, PPC, CXW, VNQ, EMB, ALK, DDS, RGA, USHY, CPRI, EWBC, PPBI, MHK, GBX, VIACA, AGO, FL, UTHR, DVYE, SAVE, CPS, SANM, AAPL, CSTE, Added Positions: FNDF, VGSH, VCSH, VMBS, AMLP, VTV, UIHC, MPC, FNHC, FF, CATO, UVE, PRU, PFG, VLO, EIG, LNC, TBI, LYB, JBLU, IP, HAFC, GT, VRA, GPS, PSX, HRTG, M, XOM, ETH, EVC, TREC, MET, FITB, T, CHL, WBA, BEN, GILD, RGR, CMRE, KRO, BPOP, SC, FHI, CYD, OZK, AGX, IVZ, WDR,

FNDF, VGSH, VCSH, VMBS, AMLP, VTV, UIHC, MPC, FNHC, FF, CATO, UVE, PRU, PFG, VLO, EIG, LNC, TBI, LYB, JBLU, IP, HAFC, GT, VRA, GPS, PSX, HRTG, M, XOM, ETH, EVC, TREC, MET, FITB, T, CHL, WBA, BEN, GILD, RGR, CMRE, KRO, BPOP, SC, FHI, CYD, OZK, AGX, IVZ, WDR, Reduced Positions: BSV, DEM, EFV, VYMI, DGS, EPS,

BSV, DEM, EFV, VYMI, DGS, EPS, Sold Out: VIV, STMP, DKS, AMKR, PDCO, HCI, GTS, BBBY, WCC, TRN, REX, UNFI, MD, LDL, SPOK, GME, FLR, ETM, CHS, EXPR,

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 650,766 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 68,118 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 75,891 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.85% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 52,246 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 143,899 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1267.99%

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.093900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 132,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 111,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marcus Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $42.71, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $43.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $27.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan by 1267.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.651100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 143,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 256.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 449.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 452.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in FedNat Holding Co by 82.77%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $218.51.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.97.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.68.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $50.57.