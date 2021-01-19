Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Altice USA Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Unilever NV

Investment company Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Altice USA Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Unilever NV, Vanguard Total International Stock, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC owns 404 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATUS, DAR, SCHG, LRCX, HCA, UL, LOGI, STWD, PNC, SO, TX, REGI, VOD, XYL, IBA, LPSN, HOLX, IDXX, MAN, CHTR, SEM, TFII, RBC, RDS.A, ZBRA, WAT, TJX, ASR, VTEB, SCHV, AMAT, SCHF, BLK, ITOT, STRO, ESTA, COP, EMN, PRF, TRV, SBSW, Z, WRB, SCHP, SQ, BF.A, RYT, MBIN, NMZ, IPAC, PTON, TCLA, PETQ, BLDR, ESS, ESCA, DE, CTXS, SNP, CE, CDNS, VIAC, SNX, BXP, BNS, BK, ADP, AN, ARW, AMKR, AXP, SU, SYK, CB, HIG, PWR, IPG, MU, MOH, INSG, SYKE, PKG, YRCW, LITB, INOD, F, FPI, TEF, RIBT, III, LEJU,

Added Positions: AAPL, IEFA, IVV, QQQ, BSV, AGG, AMZN, IAU, TIP, UNH, IGSB, GOOG, MSFT, ADBE, CMCSA, JPM, SUSA, GS, UMC, SPY, PFE, BSBR, IJK, SLYV, VGSH, BA, CSX, GOOGL, KB, IEI, SHV, SHY, VEU, AMP, BAC, CVS, COST, ETN, GE, MGA, MS, NMR, PEP, PKX, PG, QCOM, RBA, CRM, SNE, TSM, TSLA, FB, ABBV, SHOP, LQD, MMM, ASML, ABT, ACN, AEG, ALL, ADSK, BCS, BIO, BMY, CLS, CVX, CI, DHI, DEO, RDY, EA, XOM, FDX, HON, INTC, IP, INTU, LYG, MFC, MCD, MDT, NVO, NUAN, ORCL, LIN, RY, STX, SBUX, SLF, TGT, TXN, TMO, TD, TM, RTX, VZ, WPP, WMT, EBAY, PERI, PAC, OMAB, TMUS, BX, V, AVGO, VEDL, SYF, PYPL, PDD, DELL, DLS, ESGE, IEF, MUB, VOO, VTV, VWO, AMX, GNSS, BHP, BRK.B, BAM, CNI, CAT, FIS, CYD, KO, CL, CMI, DHR, DVA, DHT, LLY, NEE, HMC, IBM, INFO, ING, JNJ, JCI, LEN, LPTH, LOW, MGIC, MUFG, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NVS, PFSW, PHG, BKNG, PGR, PSA, REGN, RS, SLB, SYY, INVA, TOT, UNP, UPS, URI, WFC, WHR, WIT, MA, OESX, EC, RYI, FBHS, YY, ZTS, CMCM, JD, BABA, AMCR, AOM, HYG, PFF, SHYG, VGT,

Reduced Positions: VEA, BND, NVDA, VXUS, T, SPAB, GLD, NWG, WU, SNY, CSCO, AMGN, AZN, UBER, DL, PM, ABC, KMDA, BBY, NXPI, TRI, DRNA, SPNS, SAP, IMOS, MTL, AMT, LMT, VT, MO, ISRG, USRT, CCEP, PLD, AMD, SPLG, CRHM, APD, SDY, NOW, PSK, IWO, QSR, BLD, DXJ, WNS, LYTS, BGFV, BIIB, LUMN, BP, C, DISCA, GSK, HT, HST, MDLZ, SVM, LSTR, MRK, RCII, RVP, AON, STN, TER, IESC, EDU, LDOS,

Sold Out: IXUS, UN, SNN, SIBN, KRYS, TIMB, GILD, EQIX, NLY, CHL, ZUO, AUDC, GV, MBT, ALSK, CNSL, UTI, EGY, NBRV, CDR,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 818,435 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,808 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 259,041 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 935,496 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 719,025 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 77,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $167.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $567.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $48.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $127.218000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 181,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3103.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 138.39%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $354.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1749.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in TIM SA. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $20.44 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.42.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.