Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Allstate Corp, SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, Sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Investment company Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Allstate Corp, SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALL, DWX, SBUX,

ALL, DWX, SBUX, Added Positions: BIL, IWD, PGX, AGG, SHY, PDBC, JPM, IBM, GLD, PFE, MSFT, IVV, GSK, SSBI, XOM, AMGN, UMPQ, SO, KMB, GIS, BA,

BIL, IWD, PGX, AGG, SHY, PDBC, JPM, IBM, GLD, PFE, MSFT, IVV, GSK, SSBI, XOM, AMGN, UMPQ, SO, KMB, GIS, BA, Reduced Positions: SPY, VTV, VUG, PG, IWF, IWM, MO, VWO, CVX, AAPL, DTN, UL, SPYD, VZ, QCOM, V, MDLZ, IJR, INTC, HPQ, HD, T, DIS, AMP, WFC, WM, BMY, VFH, CARR, CSCO, IGSB, QQQ, PCG, OTIS,

SPY, VTV, VUG, PG, IWF, IWM, MO, VWO, CVX, AAPL, DTN, UL, SPYD, VZ, QCOM, V, MDLZ, IJR, INTC, HPQ, HD, T, DIS, AMP, WFC, WM, BMY, VFH, CARR, CSCO, IGSB, QQQ, PCG, OTIS, Sold Out: HPE,

For the details of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/traverso+chambers+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 463,476 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 74,833 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 513,594 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 157,057 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 202,626 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.082400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55.