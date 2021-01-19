California Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Investment company California Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, California Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, California Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA,
- Added Positions: VDE, LUV, SKYW,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, BRK.B, DIA, AMZN, AAPL, JNJ, V, DIS, MSFT, FB, IYH, NFLX, GOOGL, CAT, COST, QQQ, XLK, MCD, XLY, VFH, VIS, MA, MJ, GLD, CRM,
For the details of California Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/california+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of California Capital Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,528 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,085 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.88%
- Visa Inc (V) - 59,165 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,009 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4%
- BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 46,794 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57%
California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 6,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of California Capital Advisors, Inc..
