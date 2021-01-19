Congress Park Capital LLC Buys General Electric Co, DocuSign Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Congress Park Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, DocuSign Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Dollar Tree Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Match Group Inc, Embraer SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Park Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Congress Park Capital LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,197 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,879 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,495 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 31,391 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) - 478,111 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 172,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $255.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.97 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $67.44. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.145500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 236,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 293,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $167.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 214.98%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 216.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $275.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.29.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.