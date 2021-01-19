Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,210 shares, 24.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.27% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 331,459 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.97% Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) - 189,317 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.15% Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - 113,885 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.23% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 93,101 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.72%

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.448200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.