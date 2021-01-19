Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Chevron Corp, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, CVS Health Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, sells Chevron Corp, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CVS, EV, GM, PYPL, FDX, WFC, FB,

CVS, EV, GM, PYPL, FDX, WFC, FB, Added Positions: VCSH, VCIT, VV, VEA, VWOB, VTIP, VIG, VNQ, VTEB, BIV, AMZN, MMM, HYG, MRK, PFE, VWO, VO, T, MCD, ITW, NEE, DUK, BDX,

VCSH, VCIT, VV, VEA, VWOB, VTIP, VIG, VNQ, VTEB, BIV, AMZN, MMM, HYG, MRK, PFE, VWO, VO, T, MCD, ITW, NEE, DUK, BDX, Reduced Positions: VB, SCHX, AAPL, SCHA, CSCO, SCHP, CINF, SCHF, BRK.B, SCHZ, ADI, XOM, VTV, SCHE, VYM, NSC, FDS, ADP, JCI,

VB, SCHX, AAPL, SCHA, CSCO, SCHP, CINF, SCHF, BRK.B, SCHZ, ADI, XOM, VTV, SCHE, VYM, NSC, FDS, ADP, JCI, Sold Out: CVX, SCHD,

For the details of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hurlow+wealth+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 86,524 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 59,030 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 218,822 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,163 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 79,983 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.482200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.827100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $254.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 30,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.160600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3103.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.