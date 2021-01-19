Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Chevron Corp, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, CVS Health Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, sells Chevron Corp, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CVS, EV, GM, PYPL, FDX, WFC, FB,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VCIT, VV, VEA, VWOB, VTIP, VIG, VNQ, VTEB, BIV, AMZN, MMM, HYG, MRK, PFE, VWO, VO, T, MCD, ITW, NEE, DUK, BDX,
- Reduced Positions: VB, SCHX, AAPL, SCHA, CSCO, SCHP, CINF, SCHF, BRK.B, SCHZ, ADI, XOM, VTV, SCHE, VYM, NSC, FDS, ADP, JCI,
- Sold Out: CVX, SCHD,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hurlow+wealth+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 86,524 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 59,030 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 218,822 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,163 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 79,983 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.482200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.827100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $254.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 30,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.160600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3103.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. keeps buying