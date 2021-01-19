TAP Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Investment company TAP Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Enphase Energy Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VDC, SRVR, ENPH, GLTR, ORLY, OUSA, GOOG, URTH, QCOM,

VDC, SRVR, ENPH, GLTR, ORLY, OUSA, GOOG, URTH, QCOM, Added Positions: BND, SCHZ, IEI, APO, IVW, QQQ, EFG, SCHD, IJS, PFF, SPEM, JKK, WMT, XLB, XLI, PFE, SPDW, AEE, CSA, VOE, ITW, PRFZ, SCHX, IJT, CIL, CFA, SCHB, JNJ, VDE, PG, HTA, T, RTX,

BND, SCHZ, IEI, APO, IVW, QQQ, EFG, SCHD, IJS, PFF, SPEM, JKK, WMT, XLB, XLI, PFE, SPDW, AEE, CSA, VOE, ITW, PRFZ, SCHX, IJT, CIL, CFA, SCHB, JNJ, VDE, PG, HTA, T, RTX, Reduced Positions: VHT, NURE, IGIB, IGSB, MJ, IWM, VGT, SHYG, JKE, IJH, EFA, VCR, CTAS, WST, NOBL, SPY, LOW, AOS, VWO, BEN, VNQ, EFV, VO, SPG, BRO, VOO, JKH, AMZN, IWC, TIP, VB, ROP, VPU, VEA, VBR, VBK, ROST, SHW, JKD, LLY, VUG, TSN, NDSN, A, BABA, EEM, JKL, JKF, JKJ, JKG, NEE, JKI, VFH, IUSV, IBM,

VHT, NURE, IGIB, IGSB, MJ, IWM, VGT, SHYG, JKE, IJH, EFA, VCR, CTAS, WST, NOBL, SPY, LOW, AOS, VWO, BEN, VNQ, EFV, VO, SPG, BRO, VOO, JKH, AMZN, IWC, TIP, VB, ROP, VPU, VEA, VBR, VBK, ROST, SHW, JKD, LLY, VUG, TSN, NDSN, A, BABA, EEM, JKL, JKF, JKJ, JKG, NEE, JKI, VFH, IUSV, IBM, Sold Out: XOM, PYPL, F,

For the details of TAP Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tap+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 275,404 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 167,134 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 28,643 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 27,317 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 41,034 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $170.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 32,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 93,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.77 and $99.23, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $95.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.63. The stock is now traded at around $462.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.51 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.268200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 167,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 331.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.899800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42.