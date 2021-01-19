  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

TAP Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

January 19, 2021 | About: BND +0.1% IEI +0.01% APO +0.31% IVW +0.45% QQQ +0.55% IJS +0.05% VDC -0.21% SRVR +0.68% ENPH +4.45% GLTR +0.87% ORLY -0.95% OU +0%

Investment company TAP Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Enphase Energy Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TAP Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tap+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TAP Consulting, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 275,404 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 167,134 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 28,643 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 27,317 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
  5. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 41,034 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $170.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 32,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 93,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.77 and $99.23, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $95.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.63. The stock is now traded at around $462.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.51 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.268200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 167,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 331.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.899800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of TAP Consulting, LLC. Also check out:

1. TAP Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TAP Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TAP Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TAP Consulting, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)