Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Investment company Triton Wealth Management, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, MGM Resorts International during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC. As of 2020Q4, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triton+wealth+management%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 256,008 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 624,778 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.31% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,941 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.13% ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 63,721 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,916 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.870300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 28,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $198.294500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.375700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 262.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $45.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 624,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 149.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 63,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.890400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 68,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.503600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $16.78.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Wabash National Corp. The sale prices were between $12.25 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $16.3.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in CHF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $7.45.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OLD). The sale prices were between $0.09 and $0.18, with an estimated average price of $0.13.