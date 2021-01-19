Sequent Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sequent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sequent Asset Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ONEQ, XLE, IJS, IEMG, CRM, FDIS, CSCO,

ONEQ, XLE, IJS, IEMG, CRM, FDIS, CSCO, Added Positions: IWP, SPYG, FTEC, KEX,

IWP, SPYG, FTEC, KEX, Reduced Positions: XLK, XOM, JPM, WFC, MSFT, BRK.B, VOO, T, XLV, LMT, ABT, CAT, FAST, PWR, VZ,

XLK, XOM, JPM, WFC, MSFT, BRK.B, VOO, T, XLV, LMT, ABT, CAT, FAST, PWR, VZ, Sold Out: EFG, IVW, ABBV, CVX, MTUM,

SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 86,582 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 25,751 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 329,637 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,225 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 67,320 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $507.516600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 67,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 60,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.