Vivid Financial Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BRP Inc

Investment company Vivid Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BRP Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivid Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Vivid Financial Management, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, RODM, FBND, FIXD, IYJ, VTV, LMND, EWA, U, ALRM, QCOM, FVRR, PYPL, CRNC, RDFN, ADSK, MA, SHOP, PINS, QRVO, ETSY, APPN, CDNS, NFLX, ESTC, LITE, CRM, SQ, CRWD, FLGT, MELI, WD, FSLY, SQM, CCI, ZBRA, QYLD, WIX, MITK, FOUR, TTD, HUBS, JPM, TRUP, TEAM, TJX, PNC, GWRE, CRSP, ABBV,

MBB, RODM, FBND, FIXD, IYJ, VTV, LMND, EWA, U, ALRM, QCOM, FVRR, PYPL, CRNC, RDFN, ADSK, MA, SHOP, PINS, QRVO, ETSY, APPN, CDNS, NFLX, ESTC, LITE, CRM, SQ, CRWD, FLGT, MELI, WD, FSLY, SQM, CCI, ZBRA, QYLD, WIX, MITK, FOUR, TTD, HUBS, JPM, TRUP, TEAM, TJX, PNC, GWRE, CRSP, ABBV, Added Positions: SPLG, EFG, IYW, VLUE, VUG, AAPL, USMV, IHI, V, FTEC, IEF, SHYG, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, HD, LMT, ABT, USHY, GE,

SPLG, EFG, IYW, VLUE, VUG, AAPL, USMV, IHI, V, FTEC, IEF, SHYG, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, HD, LMT, ABT, USHY, GE, Reduced Positions: SIZE, SPIB, IGSB, GOVT, JNJ, CHGG, BABA, BRK.B, SCHD, MGM, NET, ATVI, CSX, ADNT, SPT, CHWY, IYH, AMED, SPTL, XAR, IBM, CVX, BAC, DOCU, ACWV, QQQ, VGT, UPS, PRF, VOO, AZUL, INTC, VZ, WMT, AMGN, PEP, MRK, FDN, AGG, TGT, UNP, NOC, MSI,

SIZE, SPIB, IGSB, GOVT, JNJ, CHGG, BABA, BRK.B, SCHD, MGM, NET, ATVI, CSX, ADNT, SPT, CHWY, IYH, AMED, SPTL, XAR, IBM, CVX, BAC, DOCU, ACWV, QQQ, VGT, UPS, PRF, VOO, AZUL, INTC, VZ, WMT, AMGN, PEP, MRK, FDN, AGG, TGT, UNP, NOC, MSI, Sold Out: IYG, AKAM, DOOO, PING, TDOC, WFC, SPY, APD,

For the details of VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivid+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 263,385 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 449,407 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.36% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 444,681 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 107,174 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.12% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 187,384 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 31,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 117,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 449,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.234700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 107,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 247.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 27,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 78,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 505.87%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BRP Inc. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $67.86, with an estimated average price of $58.07.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.