Wambolt & Associates, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Sells ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, ONEOK Inc, Apollo Investment Corp

Investment company Wambolt & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, ONEOK Inc, Apollo Investment Corp, DCP Midstream LP, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wambolt & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wambolt & Associates, LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGSB, EEM, CI, VOT, MTCH, VWO, TTWO, TT, KMB, EFA, ARE, VBR, IX, DES, TFX, PCY, XAR, FIS, MGP, MLM, GGG, VCSH, MDLZ, NFLX, PRU, FNF, DRI, VEU, CLX, VEA, AES,

IGSB, EEM, CI, VOT, MTCH, VWO, TTWO, TT, KMB, EFA, ARE, VBR, IX, DES, TFX, PCY, XAR, FIS, MGP, MLM, GGG, VCSH, MDLZ, NFLX, PRU, FNF, DRI, VEU, CLX, VEA, AES, Added Positions: IGIB, ICF, SPY, SHYG, BKLN, VBK, T, XEL, JNJ, INTU, V, PLD, IJK, PFE, MSFT, BBY, EFG, DG, PEP, ABBV, WM, STZ, QQQE, SLYG, COP, DLR, HACK, SPYG, BCE, MDT, RY, PG, MCD, ACN, WMT, DIS, MDYG, ETN, DRE, NGG, CTAS, CQP, TSLX, QQQ, UL, PAYX, TM, VOE, VZ, WELL, LNC, SPGI, SAP, TSM, SLF, SPYV, FLT, SAIC, NVS, XLY, HD, GLW, JPM, RTX, TJX, MTN, DEO, SHW, ISRG, DHR, ADBE, NEE, ARCC, UNH, NVDA, PYPL, TXN, BR, MA, FISV,

IGIB, ICF, SPY, SHYG, BKLN, VBK, T, XEL, JNJ, INTU, V, PLD, IJK, PFE, MSFT, BBY, EFG, DG, PEP, ABBV, WM, STZ, QQQE, SLYG, COP, DLR, HACK, SPYG, BCE, MDT, RY, PG, MCD, ACN, WMT, DIS, MDYG, ETN, DRE, NGG, CTAS, CQP, TSLX, QQQ, UL, PAYX, TM, VOE, VZ, WELL, LNC, SPGI, SAP, TSM, SLF, SPYV, FLT, SAIC, NVS, XLY, HD, GLW, JPM, RTX, TJX, MTN, DEO, SHW, ISRG, DHR, ADBE, NEE, ARCC, UNH, NVDA, PYPL, TXN, BR, MA, FISV, Reduced Positions: HDV, FB, SPLV, WPC, VTR, FCPT, EQR, ZBRA, AMZN, EFV, RF, ABT, MMP, FBHS, MAIN, LYB, GBDC, RSP, AVB, AAPL, VYM, NMFC, LOW, IDV, IVV, CSCO, APO, IBM, GLAD, PM, CWI, LUV, DVY, VB, SLRC, GS, CB, KO, BKNG, APD, CME, VNQ, VO, VOOV, VOOG, SLYV, EMR, XLU, EPD, ADP, DWX, DUK, MO, BDX,

HDV, FB, SPLV, WPC, VTR, FCPT, EQR, ZBRA, AMZN, EFV, RF, ABT, MMP, FBHS, MAIN, LYB, GBDC, RSP, AVB, AAPL, VYM, NMFC, LOW, IDV, IVV, CSCO, APO, IBM, GLAD, PM, CWI, LUV, DVY, VB, SLRC, GS, CB, KO, BKNG, APD, CME, VNQ, VO, VOOV, VOOG, SLYV, EMR, XLU, EPD, ADP, DWX, DUK, MO, BDX, Sold Out: AMLP, OKE, AINV, DCP, PFLT, FDUS, WTI,

For the details of Wambolt & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wambolt+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 34,553 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,693 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 42,795 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,235 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 22,659 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 32,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 408.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 30,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 45,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 87.22%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 312.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 63,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 129.74%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $285.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.55 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $11.21 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $15.86.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $11.97.