Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC Buys NextEra Energy Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Energy Transfer LP

Investment company Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Target Corp, sells TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEE, EMB, TGT,

NEE, EMB, TGT, Added Positions: KMI, PG, VCSH, LMT, MRK, HD, ROP, JNJ, AMT, BSV, BIV, V, LHX, VIG, MMC, WMB, UNH, COST, ECL, VWO, PGX, IWY, STE, UNP, MDT, SCHP, CNI, HYS, PEP, MCD, CMCSA, SHW, KO, CL, JPM, BLK, AXP, VEA, VIGI, TXN, MUNI,

KMI, PG, VCSH, LMT, MRK, HD, ROP, JNJ, AMT, BSV, BIV, V, LHX, VIG, MMC, WMB, UNH, COST, ECL, VWO, PGX, IWY, STE, UNP, MDT, SCHP, CNI, HYS, PEP, MCD, CMCSA, SHW, KO, CL, JPM, BLK, AXP, VEA, VIGI, TXN, MUNI, Reduced Positions: TRP, BDX, ET, MMP, EPD, BND, IJR, TJX, DHR, HON, SCHH,

TRP, BDX, ET, MMP, EPD, BND, IJR, TJX, DHR, HON, SCHH, Sold Out: ENB,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 144,176 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,485 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 89,794 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 51,019 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,112 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.511300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $190.971700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 160,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49.