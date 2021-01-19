Mission Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock

Investment company Mission Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Valero Energy Corp, W.P. Carey Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mission Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mission Wealth Management, Llc owns 408 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TTD, VGT, PEG, TAP, HASI, MEI, AY, XYL, NTNX, CFR, VBR, VFH, VHT, XLNX, ZBRA, WBS, BX, BLL, UL, LITE, SQ, AOA, BNDX, FDIS, SCHB, SOXX, EQNR, GIS, EMR, EA, IIVI, ILMN, MAR, DEO, CCEP, NTAP, CERN, CVS, OKE, ADP, PAYX, SNE, LUV, C, ETN, XLI, AMLP, MNST, EDIT, MCHP, CG, MPC, HCA, APPS, SMFG, WPP, FINV, MDWD,

VTV, VUG, SUSA, VB, BND, IEFA, MSFT, IEMG, TSLA, SPIB, VMBS, USRT, ESGE, AMZN, CHD, ICLN, CMCSA, SCZ, AMD, APPF, IVW, PEP, IWP, AMAT, ADSK, BLK, CDNS, EME, HD, IMAX, ORA, SIVB, TRMB, GWW, WMT, WEC, WIFI, GOOG, EFG, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IVV, VNQI, AMN, T, ATVI, ADBE, HES, BAC, BMY, CRH, CAT, FIS, KO, DECK, LLY, EXPD, XOM, NEE, FDS, GOOGL, HSIC, HON, IBM, IDXX, K, LOW, MMC, MKC, MCD, MTD, NVDA, NATI, NYT, NVO, PDCO, QCOM, SAP, CRM, SWKS, TROW, TXN, TIF, UNH, VRTX, WFC, WST, IRBT, HBI, TDC, V, PM, AVGO, KAR, FB, NOW, BFAM, BCC, PINC, ALLE, BABA, KEYS, PYPL, HPE, BKR, AMCR, EMB, ESGD, JNK, NYF, SCHF, TFI, VBK, VWOB, MMM, ABT, A, MO, AEP, AXP, ADI, AZN, BHP, BP, SAN, BAX, BDX, BBY, SAM, CVX, CL, COST, ECL, FDX, GILD, JPM, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MCK, MDT, MRK, MUFG, NKE, NSC, NTRS, ORLY, ORCL, PNC, PG, RELX, SIRI, TGT, TMO, TTC, TOT, UNP, UPS, RTX, WBA, WAT, CNHI, EFV, ESGU, IBB, IJH, IVE, IWD, IWM, IWO, IWR, IWS, VCIT, VIG, VO, VT, VV, XLF, XLK, Reduced Positions: VTI, JPST, CMF, VWO, IJR, ITOT, EW, VXUS, AGG, VYM, WPC, SCHC, VEA, BRK.B, DLN, CME, MINT, DEM, HYG, JNJ, VNQ, LQD, QQQ, GSK, SCHE, SCHX, BCSF, DBEF, CORP, EEM, SEDG, AKTS, EFA, HYLB, IWB, IYR, PCY, RWX, SCHA, SCHH, SCHZ, SPY, VDC, VOO, CMA, DHR, TJX, TRV, DD, SHW, DIS, PFE, NVS, ISRG, AMGN, ABBV, HPQ, GLW, FICO, DUK, RYT, GE, SCHG, AFL, STZ, SDY, COP, TIP, CLX, AON, NLY, AMT, ALL, ZTS, VZ, GOGO, ACN, SHOP, PEN, PSX, ZM, IAA, CHTR, ANTM, MTCH, VFC, DIA, USB, SYY, SBUX, IFGL, RDS.A, INTU, INTC,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 492,147 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 949,264 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.60% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 447,146 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 876,616 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 377,812 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $768.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.178000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 113.87%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 237,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 231,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 197,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 132.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.566000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 129.90%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.238300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.94.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.

Mission Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $4.23 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $5.09.