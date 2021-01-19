Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Harmonic Inc, Sells Visa Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Harmonic Inc, Target Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Visa Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ATVI, XLE, TGT, HBAN, SMH, IVW, VIS, AXP, RYAM, HACK, UNH, SCHF, XLI, CHI, RACE, RUN, PLTR, SBUX, CSQ, ITB, MCD, PHO, KKR, XLV, XBI, INTC, NFLX, ABBV, LAZY, CAT, KOPN, ABT, XLP, BDX, OEF, SCHE, GROW, SVVC, MESO, IGD, GE, RFP, KFFB, ALRN, EVFM, NAK, OGEN,
- Added Positions: HLIT, AAPL, AXTI, ITA, SCHG, BX, SCHV, MSFT, SCHM, XSD, TIP, VLGEA, GOOG, AMZN, GS, QCOM, BOTZ, JPM, SCHD, AVGO, HD, NVDA, KRE, APTV, FB,
- Reduced Positions: V, COST, SCHB, XLNX, NKE, XLK, QQQ, BRK.B, IWD, RPM, XLF,
- Sold Out: T,
For the details of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+plan+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,553 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 39,427 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- AXT Inc (AXTI) - 566,700 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 41,626 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,595 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 57,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $190.971700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 73,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $174.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 657,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.
