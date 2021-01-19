Insight Wealth Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bo

Investment company Insight Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Insight Wealth Partners, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QEP, XOM, PZA, RIG,

QEP, XOM, PZA, RIG, Added Positions: LQD, FBND, BOND, IAU, VCSH, VTEB, MUB, CMBS, PHYS, IVW, BSCM, BSCL, ARKK, TXN, IEI, AAPL, BSJL,

LQD, FBND, BOND, IAU, VCSH, VTEB, MUB, CMBS, PHYS, IVW, BSCM, BSCL, ARKK, TXN, IEI, AAPL, BSJL, Reduced Positions: HYG, IAGG, EMB, PCAR, SPY,

HYG, IAGG, EMB, PCAR, SPY, Sold Out: TPL, BSCK, CVX, SLB,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,006,500 shares, 42.82% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 75,122 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.48% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 122,990 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 344,746 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.81% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 103,652 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.82%

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in QEP Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.87 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $26.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.67 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 147.48%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 75,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 103,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 1401.59%. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.499500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 27,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 344,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.160600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 91,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 43,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Insight Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.