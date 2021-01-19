Investment Partners Ltd Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Dominion Energy Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Cummins Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Dominion Energy Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, The Timken Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2020Q4, Investment Partners Ltd owns 141 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DVY, XLB, CMI, NOC, DLR, IYZ, PYPL, WEC, LUV, QCOM, ZBH, XBI, BAC, EMN, HBAN, USB, RTX, RWO,
- Added Positions: IVW, IWP, VEA, IGSB, IWM, SHYG, LCNB, IBM, CVX, VWO, BSV, IWN, VSS, PG, SPY, IWS, SDY, XLU, BNDX, F, BMY, XLC, IWO, DNP, INTC, KO, BDX, NKE, COST, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, T, V, AAPL, EFAV, SLV, DIS, JPM, HDV, ENB, CINF, STIP, VZ, PGR, ABT, IVE, UNH, TROW, PEP, AEP, MRK, CAT, XOM, TTC, SPLV, BA, SHM, LLY, GLD, FB, LMT, VFC, NSC, LHX, LOW, XLK,
- Sold Out: D, XLV, TKR, EEMV,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,772 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 74,827 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,125 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 105,835 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,790 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95. The stock is now traded at around $239.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 43,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 28,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: LCNB Corp (LCNB)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in LCNB Corp by 78.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.14 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.Sold Out: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.56.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD . Also check out:
1. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD keeps buying