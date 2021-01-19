Investment Partners Ltd Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Dominion Energy Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Cummins Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Dominion Energy Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, The Timken Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2020Q4, Investment Partners Ltd owns 141 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVY, XLB, CMI, NOC, DLR, IYZ, PYPL, WEC, LUV, QCOM, ZBH, XBI, BAC, EMN, HBAN, USB, RTX, RWO,

DVY, XLB, CMI, NOC, DLR, IYZ, PYPL, WEC, LUV, QCOM, ZBH, XBI, BAC, EMN, HBAN, USB, RTX, RWO, Added Positions: IVW, IWP, VEA, IGSB, IWM, SHYG, LCNB, IBM, CVX, VWO, BSV, IWN, VSS, PG, SPY, IWS, SDY, XLU, BNDX, F, BMY, XLC, IWO, DNP, INTC, KO, BDX, NKE, COST, XLY,

IVW, IWP, VEA, IGSB, IWM, SHYG, LCNB, IBM, CVX, VWO, BSV, IWN, VSS, PG, SPY, IWS, SDY, XLU, BNDX, F, BMY, XLC, IWO, DNP, INTC, KO, BDX, NKE, COST, XLY, Reduced Positions: MINT, T, V, AAPL, EFAV, SLV, DIS, JPM, HDV, ENB, CINF, STIP, VZ, PGR, ABT, IVE, UNH, TROW, PEP, AEP, MRK, CAT, XOM, TTC, SPLV, BA, SHM, LLY, GLD, FB, LMT, VFC, NSC, LHX, LOW, XLK,

MINT, T, V, AAPL, EFAV, SLV, DIS, JPM, HDV, ENB, CINF, STIP, VZ, PGR, ABT, IVE, UNH, TROW, PEP, AEP, MRK, CAT, XOM, TTC, SPLV, BA, SHM, LLY, GLD, FB, LMT, VFC, NSC, LHX, LOW, XLK, Sold Out: D, XLV, TKR, EEMV,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,772 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 74,827 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,125 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 105,835 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,790 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95. The stock is now traded at around $239.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 43,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 28,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in LCNB Corp by 78.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.14 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66.