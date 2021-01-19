MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

Investment company MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IYJ, VIGI, PKW, QLD, KLAC, GRMN, TDG, PSI, PSJ, PTF, FCEL, DIS, PNQI, PTH, GOOGL, PYPL, RIG,

IYJ, VIGI, PKW, QLD, KLAC, GRMN, TDG, PSI, PSJ, PTF, FCEL, DIS, PNQI, PTH, GOOGL, PYPL, RIG, Added Positions: IYC, RSP, IVV, VCSH, FXL, QTEC, IWO, ITB, IYT, IGV, BNDX, CHD, SCHG, PLUG, CDNS, AAPL, AMD, IHI, TSLA, WMT, IDXX, SPY, AMZN, FXH, QQQ, RPG, JPST, MTUM, VZ, MSFT, PBW,

IYC, RSP, IVV, VCSH, FXL, QTEC, IWO, ITB, IYT, IGV, BNDX, CHD, SCHG, PLUG, CDNS, AAPL, AMD, IHI, TSLA, WMT, IDXX, SPY, AMZN, FXH, QQQ, RPG, JPST, MTUM, VZ, MSFT, PBW, Reduced Positions: IAU, MINT, BOND, IBB, SCHO, SHY, SHV, PG, SOXX, JNJ, LMT, GE, FXD, NVDA,

IAU, MINT, BOND, IBB, SCHO, SHY, SHV, PG, SOXX, JNJ, LMT, GE, FXD, NVDA, Sold Out: IEF, IDU, ABT,

For the details of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minichmacgregor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 161,712 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 39,736 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 97,755 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.26% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 35,923 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 72,624 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 73,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 78,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $66.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 34,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $85.5 and $115.11, with an estimated average price of $101.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.106300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $309.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111.23. The stock is now traded at around $121.558500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 312.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 130,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 110.26%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 97,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 330.46%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 22,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 102,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 174.54%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.890400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 23,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.566000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.