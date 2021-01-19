Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys Byline Bancorp Inc, Mackinac Financial Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Viatris Inc

Investment company Detalus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Byline Bancorp Inc, Mackinac Financial Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, sells Regions Financial Corp, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MFNC, KHC, TFI, KMB, HBI, SPYG, IJR, TSCO, WDAY, GILD, DNP,

MFNC, KHC, TFI, KMB, HBI, SPYG, IJR, TSCO, WDAY, GILD, DNP, Added Positions: BY, UPS, SPAB, SHM, VIG, SPTS, INTC, ADP, GIS, T, VEA, VZ, AAPL, SPTM, JNJ, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, SPDW, PSEC, PFF, BDJ, MA, PM,

BY, UPS, SPAB, SHM, VIG, SPTS, INTC, ADP, GIS, T, VEA, VZ, AAPL, SPTM, JNJ, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, SPDW, PSEC, PFF, BDJ, MA, PM, Reduced Positions: GSY, USB, BHK, UNH, MMM, PFE, SO, KO, HTD, NOBL, CSCO, MCD, NCV, MET, INKM, BGB, VUG, USMV, PCN, PHK, BRK.B, F, FDX, PG, EPC, JPM, HON, SPYV, ENR,

GSY, USB, BHK, UNH, MMM, PFE, SO, KO, HTD, NOBL, CSCO, MCD, NCV, MET, INKM, BGB, VUG, USMV, PCN, PHK, BRK.B, F, FDX, PG, EPC, JPM, HON, SPYV, ENR, Sold Out: RF, VTRS,

For the details of Detalus Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/detalus+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 498,688 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 102,278 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 59,617 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 67,736 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 160,469 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mackinac Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 53,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.053100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 320.91%. The purchase prices were between $11.66 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 228,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 137.89%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.770700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.248200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.55.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.