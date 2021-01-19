First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Twitter Inc, Pfizer Inc, Realty Income Corp

Investment company First Command Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells Twitter Inc, Pfizer Inc, Realty Income Corp, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, First Command Advisory Services, Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPIB, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SCHX, SCZ, SCHA, TIP, VCIT, VEU, VMBS, VNQI, VOO, XLP, EBND, QUAL, QQQ, PXH, IWP, IWF, IVE, IEI, IBB, IAU, HYG, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FEZ, EEM,

SPIB, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SCHX, SCZ, SCHA, TIP, VCIT, VEU, VMBS, VNQI, VOO, XLP, EBND, QUAL, QQQ, PXH, IWP, IWF, IVE, IEI, IBB, IAU, HYG, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FEZ, EEM, Added Positions: DGRO, GSLC, IVV, AGG, FNDA, VNQ,

DGRO, GSLC, IVV, AGG, FNDA, VNQ, Reduced Positions: IJR, GEM, IEFA, SCHD,

IJR, GEM, IEFA, SCHD, Sold Out: TWTR, PFE, O, SKT, VZ, NFJ, GLUU, VMW, V, RM, FB, OFG, BZUN, NTNX, SPOT, ESTC, PLAN, EMB, FHLC, FTEC, IEMG, CAH, T, ABMD, ADBE, ABC, AMGN, AVB, BAC, BIIB, BA, BMY, CB, CVX, EMR, EPD, FDX, GILD, JNJ, MAC, NTAP, ON,

For the details of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,156,659 shares, 32.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 17,319,869 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 27,087,210 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 10,785,872 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 2,301,774 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4250.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 6100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Regional Management Corp. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.