Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Discover Financial Services, KeyCorp, Suncor Energy Inc

January 19, 2021 | About: SCHP +0.2% SPLK +0.32% SCHZ +0.06% BTI -0.65% NOC -0.46% NEE +0.27% XLF +0.36% XLE +2.11% XLB +0.2% GOOG +0.55% BSCK +0%

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Valicenti Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Splunk Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, KeyCorp, Suncor Energy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, ABB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,049 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,768 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 213,977 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 180,938 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 12,314 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.511300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 53,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1749.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 66,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 72,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 185,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC.

1. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying

