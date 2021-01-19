Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Discover Financial Services, KeyCorp, Suncor Energy Inc

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Valicenti Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Splunk Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, KeyCorp, Suncor Energy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, ABB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,049 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,768 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 213,977 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 180,938 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 12,314 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.511300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 53,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1749.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 66,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 72,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 185,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.