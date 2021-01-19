First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Ford Motor Co

Investment company First Command Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Ford Motor Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, First Command Financial Services, Inc. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MKC, FE, SHM, PALL, PFF, UBSI, IHI, EFAV, SGT, J, REGN, RDN, VIA, AES, DVY, DGS, IGSB, BNDX, CERN, XT, BKH, BAM, ILMN, PHM, EMB, PKW, VOE, OCSL, ITA, EEMV, DXJ, VTIP, MUB, DGRW, VTV, KOMP, RF, ACN, BLDP, BLK, ERF, MTZ, MCHP, MU, PNM, PWR, O, AGG, SWKS, AVNW, TSM, WKHS, TSLA, TMHC, ALLY, STOR, BEAM,
- Added Positions: DGRO, IVV, VUG, GSLC, IEFA, IJH, IJR, VNQ, IAU, IVW, IWP, PG, XLV, BRK.B, AAPL, MSFT, AMGN, SUSA, VB, LUV, BUD, IJK, ICLN, AMZN, GOOGL, PFE, MRK, IJJ, LHX, TXN, IWD, IWM, DIA, QQQ, SLV, SPY, MRNA, VWO, PYPL, XLK, V, DIS, WMT, ADBE, CSCO, CAT, D, DUK, VZ, CVS, HD, HON, JPM, MDLZ, CSX, ORCL, BA, TFC, CB, UPS, RTX, VBR, VTI, XHB, AXP, CI, LLY, GLW, COST, DE, GIS, MDT, NFLX, PEP, PRU, CRM, SU, MA, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, FVD, BSCL, BSCM, IWF, VIG, JNJ, BAC, F, IBM, XOM, AEP, NIO, ABBV, OTIS, WFC, VLO, LMT, SO, GPN, EMR, COP, C, GE, ADP, IWS, BP, IDV, CCL, EFA, DHS, DES, VEA, HSY, DD, CARR, CTVA, DOW, MO, NEE, FB, PSX, EVRG, GD, VOD, USB, WEN, SYY, AFL, SLB, PPL, NUE, MCD, GSK, KR,
- Sold Out: BSCK, SGEN, SHY, CYH, WRE, ASRV, ATO, VNT, NVT, BW, VEC, WPG, MPC, BCX, BWXT, GRX, TMUS, GLO, CF, SPG, ACLS, MAR, MRO, LZB, KEY, ITT, HBAN, HIG, HSBC, GILD, FRT, DTE,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Command Financial Services, Inc.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 187,277 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 788,075 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 645,581 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 328,052 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 602,200 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.49%
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.770700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $233.3, with an estimated average price of $220.09. The stock is now traded at around $222.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 602,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 399.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.15.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.Sold Out: ITT Inc (ITT)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.23.Sold Out: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying